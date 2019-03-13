Immigration Enforcement officers raid nail salon and make arrest in Fleetwood town centre

Have your say

A 21-year-old Vietnamese man has been detained after a raid on a nail salon in Fleetwood town centre today (March 13).



A number of immigration enforcement officers were seen entering a business premises in Poulton Street, near the junction with Lord Street, at around 1pm today (Wednesday, March 13).

Immigration Enforcement in Poulton Street, Fleetwood on Wednesday, March 13. Credit - Andrew Park

A Home Office spokesman said: "Acting on Intelligence, Immigration Enforcement officers visited Elegant Nails in Poulton Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire today (Wednesday 13 March) at 12.30pm.

"A 21-year-old Vietnamese man who – immigration checks revealed – had entered the UK illegally was arrested.

"He is now in immigration detention while his case is dealt with."

