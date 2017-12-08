Three men and a woman have denied stabbing a Blackpool dad on a residential road in the resort.

Ricky Andrewatha, 24, of Lloyd Terrace, Kyle Blackie, 25, of Stubbin Hill, and Jason Vicarage, 25, of Stone Close - all Doncaster, South Yorkshire - deny wounding.

The victim’s former partner, Charlotte Whittaker, 23, of Horsebridge Road, Grange Park, also denies the offence.

The incident happened at around 6.55pm on June 14, their trial at Preston Crown Court was told.

Jurors previously heard how the 26-year-old was approached by a group of men, who launched a violent attack.

At the time Whittaker had split from the man and was living with Andrewatha.

On June 14 she had received a message from a woman asking if her ex could have access to their child.

She phoned Andrewatha expressing her frustration and admits facilitating them to ‘meet’ so Andrewatha could “give him a slap”.

She admitted texting the woman back and telling her the dad could see the youngster and arranged for the victim to go to Stanley Park.

Cross examining her, prosecutor Paul Brookwell said: “Then you made a phone call and told her he could see her. But you knew that wasn’t going to happen didn’t you?”

She replied: “Yes.”

The defendant was shown her defence statement in which she stated she had no involvement in any planning or agreement to carry out a physical attack on her ex.

Mr Brookwell asked: “That statement was untrue wasn’t it?”

She said: “I didn’t plan the attack. I didn’t set (him) up to get stabbed, I set him up to get slapped.”

Mr Brookwell said: “But you were involved in it? You did plan for him to be assaulted didn’t you? You put forward something that is untrue and you know it don’t you? This point is obviously untrue and you are changing your story.”

The defendant then broke down, and the court had to take a short break.

The court also heard in her statement Whittaker said she had known the victim and Vicarage had fallen out over a debt, and that Vicarage and Andrewatha were looking to meet with him.

