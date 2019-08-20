'I didn’t feel unsafe at any time' - Fleetwood councillor meets youths in bid to find solution to antisocial behaviour issues

A Fleetwood councillor has spoken to groups of youths in the town in a bid to try and find solutions to ongoing antisocial behaviour issues.

And Coun Rachel George says that after speaking to 54 young people aged between 11 and 17, she is more confident ways can be found to radically reduce the problems and she will be writing a report on it.

Coun Rachel George held a public meeting at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood.

Coun George, a town and borough councillor, organised a public meeting two weeks ago after an incident described as a ‘riot’ involving up to 100 youths outside Fleetwood’s Marine Hall.

But Coun George said that while the public meeting – also at Marine Hall – included members of the public, Wyre Council officials and the police, it did not involve the youths themselves.

So the councillor met up with several groups of youths and said: “There were plenty of positive things to come out of the meeting at the Marine Hall but as well as talking about the young people, we also need to talk to them.

“So I arranged to see them and other groups again the week after and this time I went alone to the Memorial Park – I didn’t feel unsafe at any time.

“They told me they did not want things to get out of hand with the police but felt there was nowhere for them to go where they could just meet up with their friends and didn’t feel people were judging them.

“I believe that if a building, like the old Harlequinns club on London Street, were to be made available, the incidents of trouble could be reduced if things were handled in the right way.”