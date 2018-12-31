'I can't get my head around why people would steal from children, let alone poorly children in hospital': Anger after Playstation 4 games go missing from Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Video games meant for children spending Christmas and the New Year in Blackpool Victoria Hospital have gone missing.

Details were posted to Facebook by Michelle Green, who said she "can't get my head around why people would steal from children, let alone poorly children in hospital".

A stock image of a Playstation 4 controller

"Two or three Playstation 4 games have gone missing," a hospital spokesman said this morning, though they have not yet been confirmed as stolen. It was not known which games they were, however.

Ms Green, who said she has helped with an annual Christmas toy appeal for the hospital's children's ward for the past five years, said in her post, which has been shared more than 70 times: "It's really got to me today [Sunday] the fact someone has seen fit to steal computer games ... the kids play to pass their time."

She valued the missing games at around £100, and added: "It is heartbreaking for us to know [people] just don't care, and take what they want without consideration or respect for others."

After asking Facebook users to donate any unwanted Playstation 4 or Xbox 360 games, Ms Green received several public offers of donations, and messages sharing her disgust.

Freida Pearson offered a copy of shoot-em-up Halo 4 for the Xbox 360, while William Brodie said he had eight games to give.

Jo Massey, from St Annes, said she had "quite a few" Playstation 4 games as well as "some 360 ones too", as David Tozer said: "There is some awful people in this world.

"These children must be so heartbroken."