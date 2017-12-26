Husband who stamped on wife's head is jailed

A husband who stamped on his wife’s head and kicked her in a nasty attack at their home has been jailed for a year.

Kevin Waters, 46, of Church View, Kirkham, launched a booze fuelled attack on now estranged wife of 16 years after the couple had been to the Swan

Inn in Kirkham on November 21.

At the time he was on a prison licence for wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous harm in 2005.

He admitted causing his wife actual bodily harm.

Prosecuting, Karen Brooks said the couple drank six cans of Fosters after a school meeting, then went to the pub for a further four drinks.

Defending, Paul Humphries said Waters could not remember much of the attack and accepted drink fuelled his temper.