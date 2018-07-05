Hunt for missing Blackpool sex offender

A missing sex offender from Blackpool has sparked a manhunt, say police.

Ryan Murray-Land, 28, breached his sex offender requirements after he failed to notify police of his current address.

Read more: Appeal after blaze at popular Fylde children's farm attraction

Murray-Land was originally convicted and jailed for sexual activity with a child in 2015.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall with blue eyes, short blonde hair and speaks with a local accent.

Police say he has links to the Central Drive and Mereside areas of Blackpool.

Det Sgt Angela Grey said: “We need to know where Murray-Land is and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward immediately.

“Ryan, if you are reading this appeal, hand yourself in.”

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should call 01253 604019 or 101 quoting log LC-20180704-0822.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org