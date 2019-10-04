Hunt for man who allegedly tried to lure boy into van in Stanley Park called off as police say 'no offences have been committed'

Police are no longer investigating a report of a boy being approached by a man in Blackpool's Stanley Park after a 'thorough investigation' revealed no offences had taken place.

Officers were contacted on Wednesday, October 2, following an allegation an 11-year -old boy was in the park collecting conkers when a man asked the boy to go with him into a van. The boy reported the incident to his mother, who called the police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate an earlier report that a pervert exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl in the park at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, October .

The man is described as white, aged 40 to 50-years-old and 5ft 11in tall, with brown hair, a moustache, and a fat stomach.

Insp Pete Hannon, of Blackpool Police said: “We can confirm we are longer investigating a report of a man approaching a boy in Stanley Park.

“Following an investigation by specially trained officers I can clarify the child was not asked to get into a van and police are not looking for anyone in connection to this incident. The report was made in good faith and we would continue to encourage anyone with concerns about similar incidents to come forward.

“Our enquiries into the earlier exposure incident continue. We have a good description of the man and our investigation is on-going to find him.

“We are well aware both reported incidents have rightly caused concerns for parents and guardians of children. We would like to reassure people there is an increased police presence in and around the park. If you have any concerns please feel free to approach our officers.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.