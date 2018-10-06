Hundreds protest at prison over jailing of anti-frackers

Protestors have gathered outside Preston Prison in support of jailed anti-fracking activists.

Dozens of protestors gathered at Preston railway station then travelled to the prison on Ribbleton Lane, where the three are held, to express their anger.

Protestors gather at Preston station. Photo: Helen Rimmer

Simon Roscoe Blevins, 26, and Richard Roberts, 36, were sentenced to 16 months in prison, and Richard Loizou, 31, was given 15 months after a jury at Preston Crown Court last week convicted them of causing a public nuisance.

The men were charged after taking part in a four-day protest that blocked a convoy of trucks carrying drilling equipment from entering the Preston New Road fracking site at Little Plumpton in July last year.

The three have already said that they will appeal against their sentences, which they described as "excessive and extraordinary".

Today protestors from around the country, including many who have been active in anti-fracking protests in Lancashire, travelled to Preston to share their anger.

Protestors stand outside Preston Prison, where three anti-fracking activists are held. Photo: Helen Rimmer

Among them was Friends of the Earth's Helen Rimmer, who said: "A fantastic turnout in Preston with 300 people calling to #FreeTheThree jailed for peaceful protest against fracking."