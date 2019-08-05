Hospital 'steps up security' after sexual offence at St Annes nursing home

Security has been stepped up at Clifton Hospital to protect patients after a man dressed all in black broke into a local nursing home and entered a resident's room.

A spokesman for the hospital, on Pershore Road, St Annes, said: "In response to the incident at the New Thursby Nursing Home at the weekend, Clifton Hospital has stepped up security across the site to ensure patient safety.

"The main doors to the hospital are currently open as normal but access to the wards is restricted."

Police were called to reports of a sexual offence at the New Thursby nursing home, on Clifton Drive North, St Annes, just before 5am on Sunday, August 4.

A member of staff had found an intruder in a resident's room.

The suspect is thought to have broken in through a ground floor window, and escaped the same way when he was spotted.