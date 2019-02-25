Homeless man attacked with wine bottle in St Annes 'glassing' attack

A man is due to face trial accused of glassing a homeless man who had been living in a doorway in St Annes.

Jordan Price, 28, is accused of hitting the man over the head with a wine bottle in the town on Saturday.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Monday morning, when it was heard that a confrontation had broken out over a female friend.

Price, of Goldwick Walk, Baguley, Manchester, is also charged with common assault against the landlord of a St Annes pub earlier the same day.

He was bailed to grandfather's address in Manchester and banned from setting foot in the Lytham St Annes area before his trial.

His is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 27.