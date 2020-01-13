HMP Kirkham fugitive captured after 3 months on the run

Have your say

A 22-year-old prisoner has been captured three months after escaping from a prison in Lancashire.

Christoper Kerrigan had been wanted by police since October 2019, after he escaped from HMP Kirkham by climbing over a perimeter fence.

Christopher Kerrigan, 22, has been on the run since absconding from HMP Kirkham on October 5, 2019. Pic: Lancashire Police

But police said Kerrigan, who was jailed in January 2018 for seven years for wounding offences, has now been detained.

At around 7.30pm on October 5 last year, Kerrigan and fellow inmate Kearon Tyrone Hunte, 31, went on the run after scrambling over a security fence at the Category D prison.

Kerrigan, from Colwyn Bay, Wales, managed to evade police for three months before being arrested this morning (January 13).

But the whereabouts of convicted drug dealer Hunte, who had been serving a six-year sentence, remains unknown.

Kearon Tyrone Hunte, 31, remains on the run after escaping from HMP Kirkham in October 2019. Pic: Lancashire Police

Police said the fugitive has links to the Leeds and West Yorkshire areas.

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604100 quoting log 1418 of October 5.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.