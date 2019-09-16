Hit and run: woman in her 80s seriously injured after St Annes Road

A St Annes woman in her 80s has been "seriously injured" after a hit and run, police said.

They are appealing for witnesses after the woman was hit by a car on St Annes Road West, in Annes, just after 9pm on Sunday, September 15.

St Annes Road, St Annes.

She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she is being treated for a number of injuries including a broken elbow, broken ribs, and a broken ankle.

Officers said the car - a dark-coloured saloon - briefly stopped after hitting her, before driving off.

Sgt Phil Baxendale of Lancashire Police’s Tac Ops Division said: “A woman is in hospital in a serious condition and our thoughts are very much with her at this time.

“We are treating this as a fail to stop collision and need anyone who may have seen the vehicle described, or the collision itself, to come forward with information.

“I would also appeal directly to the driver of the car to search their conscience and do the right thing. If this is you, you need to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting log number 1528 of 15 September.