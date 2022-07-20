The 7-mile chase got under way close to Squires Gate Industrial Park where officers stopped a suspected stolen BMW at around 8.30pm.

But the driver sped off and led police on a chase along Common Edge Road and Queensway towards Lytham town centre.

The BMW continued at speed along Church Road, past Lowther Gardens, through Market Square and down Clifton Street and Warton Street.

The BMW was stopped by police in Preston Road, Lytham after it led officers on a high-speed chase last night. Pic credit: Paul Rigby

It was eventually brought to a stop in Preston Road where police had blocked the road near Lytham Quays.

The police helicopter was also mobilised to help pursue the car as it sped recklessly through the streets of St Annes and Lytham.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested at the scene, but another, aged 24, tried to getaway on foot. He was later arrested and taken into custody.

All three are from Walsall, say police. They remain in custody this morning (Tuesday, July 20).

Police at the scene of the arrests in Preston Road, Lytham last night (Monday, July 19). Pic credit: Jaycee Cookson

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.35pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 19) a vehicle made off from police close to Squires Gate Industrial Estate, Blackpool.

“The vehicle, a BMW, was driven at speed, travelling towards Lytham.

“Following a pursuit the car was stopped in Preston Road.

“Two men aged 25 and 26, from Walsall, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.