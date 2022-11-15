'High-risk' Blackpool sex offender wanted by Lancashire Police for failing to comply with his notification requirements
A “high-risk' sex offender from Blackpool is wanted by police for failing to comply with his notification requirements.
Andrew Brook failed to register at a police station when he was released from prison.
The 65-year-old received a suspended prison sentence at Blackpool Magistrates Court for not complying with his requirements in October.
Brook, of Livingstone Road, Blackpool, is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with grey hair.
He has links to Huddersfield as well as Blackpool, police said.