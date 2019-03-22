Here's where special powers have been put in place by police in Cleveleys after 'appalling' behaviour by youngsters

Special powers will be used in Cleveleys this weekend by police officers who said they are "appalled" at the thuggish behaviour of some youths in the town.

A dispersal order will be in place until 5pm on Sunday, which gives officers the ability to force people to leave the area, while patrols will also be stepped up.

In a social media post, the force said: "The police have been made aware of last night's events around Cleveleys and we are appalled by the actions of some of the youths frequenting this area and damaging people's property and causing [anti-social behaviour."

It did not say exactly what happened yesterday, but appealed to both parents and the youngsters involved, and warned: "Please stay indoors and if you are going out, BEHAVE.

"Arrests will be made if necessary."

The force uploaded a map of the area covered by the order, which stretches along the Prom from the former Jubilee pub, near the Vue cinema, and north to Kingsway.

It goes inland as far as Rossall Road.