Heinous youths film and share shocking stamping attack on homeless man in Blackpool

A sickening attack on a homeless man sleeping rough in a Blackpool doorway is being investigated by police.



Footage has emerged which appears to show a young man stamping repeatedly on a homeless person asleep in Bank Hey Street, opposite the Tower.

The video was filmed late last night and has provoked outrage on social media.

In the video, a laughing teenager is seen charging at a person in a sleeping bag on the steps of the Boots store, where he viciously kicks and stamps on the rough sleeper.

The callous young man then drags the homeless person down a number of steps before dumping him hard on the pavement.

In the background, another young man can be heard laughing hysterically at his friend's cruel act.

An alleged attack on a homeless person outside the Boots store in Bank Hey Street, Blackpool has been widely shared on social media

The victim is a 21-year-old man called Jamie, who is known to Blackpool homelessness charity The Albert Project.

According to the charity, Jamie has no memory of the attack. He woke up in Blackpool Victoria Hospital this morning, where he was treated for facial injuries, including cuts and bruising.

The charity's volunteers visited Jamie in hospital before giving him a ride back into town. It said it has reported the incident to police.

Volunteer Wayne Sando, speaking on behalf of The Albert Project, said he is "shocked and appalled" by the attack.

"It's despicable, appalling, I just can't compute what I'm seeing in this video", said Wayne.

"How can anyone commit this vile act on a poor, vulnerable person, asleep in a doorway?

"It's despicable, just plain evil...I'm lost for words."

Jamie has now been discharged from hospital and is back on Blackpool's streets.

Wayne and his fellow volunteers have checked on him this afternoon and provided him with a hot meal and essential supplies.

"We've spent some extra time with him this afternoon, we just want to keep an eye on him and make sure he's OK.

"We've brought him a new sleeping bag and a new hoodie, as well as fresh toiletries, and we've brought him some KFC.

"He's going to be OK. He doesn't remember what happened, thankfully. He just remembers waking up in hospital with bruises all over his body.

"But I can assure everyone that Jamie is getting the help he needs and we'll be looking out for him over the next few days.

"It makes you angry when you see things like this happen to some of our society's most vulnerable.

"It's simply not acceptable. We can help people like Jamie with food and clothing, but it breaks my heart that we can't prevent attacks like this happening.

"Fortunately, we don't see such evil acts like this very often in our town."

Chris Webb, Lancashire's Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, quickly condemned the attack, saying it has "put a bad stain on our town".

"I am absolutely appalled by what has happened to this poor, young homeless man in my hometown", said Mr Webb.

"We live in a town where we have a number of people with complex needs, and we are lucky that we have a tradition of close-knit communities that look out for one another.

"We work hard in this town to try and help protect our most vulnerable people, but unfortunately, this appalling act puts a bad stain on our town.

"These young men bring shame to our town. They need to be brought to justice.

"I joined The Albert Project on an outreach visit to our town's rough sleepers just last week. And I was heartened to see the fantastic support they offer to those in need.

"I've been told that the young man is in good hands and is getting the support he needs.

"We have a fantastic community spirit in Blackpool and it's reassuring to see so many people calling out the despicable actions of these young men.

"We already have people coming forward with names of those involved.

"It makes me proud when our community pulls together like this to seek justice for innocent victims of violent crime like Jamie."

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.