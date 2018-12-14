'He bought me make-up to hide the bruises he'd given me'... Poulton mum says her life was ruined by domestic abuse

When Melissa Haworth met 41-year-old Stuart Lee Costello last February, he seemed like the perfect catch.

‘He was manipulative and made me feel like it was all my fault’

He was kind and charming, and the two quickly set up home in Poulton.

But Melissa’s dream soon transformed into a nightmare as Costello began to reveal a darker side she never knew existed.

“It happened slowly,” Melissa, 41, said. “He started drinking, and it was when he had been drinking heavily he started assaulting me and calling me disgusting names.

“At first, he seemed very charming and very nice. Our relationship developed very quickly from there. He kind of took over my life.

“When he started beating me up it was terrible. I was frightened to phone the police. I was frightened for my life. I was frightened for my daughter.”

Melissa, a mum-of-one, revealed how Costello would wait for her teenage daughter to visit her grandfather before beating her while the two of them were alone.

She said he even bought her makeup to hide the bruises on her face.

His behaviour escalated in August, and Melissa was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

She said: “He tore my hair and he punched me in the head.

“He kicked me. He got me on the ground and punched me in a frenzy to the point where they thought my eye socket might have been broken.

“My whole face was swollen, and my eyes were closed.

“I wouldn’t let anyone take my picture. I was such a mess, I just hid away.”

Costello was arrested for battering Melissa, but he persuaded her to retract her statement. She said: “He wormed his way around me. He said he was going to kill himself.

“He said that he’d never see his children again. He promised it would never happen again.

“He said he was sorry, he said he’d change – all the usual tactics.

“He made me feel like it was my fault.

“Everything was always my fault.

“He was so controlling and so good at manipulating me.”

A few months later, on Saturday, December 1, Costello attacked her again.

Melissa called the police, and Costello, of Elizabeth Close, Staining, was arrested again.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating.

He was given a prison sentence of 11 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and must do 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £250 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £115. He was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting Melissa for 18 months.

But she said the fear and misery she suffered at his hands means she will be serving a longer sentence.

“I’m a nervous wreck,” she said. “It has ruined my life.

“He has been ordered to pay me compensation, but that will never make up for what he has done to me.

“No amount of money would.

“I’m still in shock. I’m absolutely in shock.

“I spent all day in court with my mum and dad, and he was even so cheeky to glare at me when he went for a cigarette.

“I’m completely devastated. I have already suffered PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] because I was assaulted 12 years ago, and it’s just brought it all back.

“It’s like going back to square one.

“I’m rebuilding my life day by day.

“I’m just glad he pleaded guilty so I didn’t have to go to court to give evidence.”

Melissa she would encourage anybody getting into a new relationship to check their partner using the ‘Clare’s Law’ scheme, which allows the police to disclose information about a person’s history of domestic violence or other violent crimes.

She said: “It was the worst nine months of my life, and I wish I had done a ‘Clare’s Law’ on him.

“I don’t want it to happen to any other woman.

“Always use Clare’s Law when you go into a relationship, no matter how nice the person seems to be – get that background check on them.

“And if they do end up like me, phone the police immediately and don’t take them back, ever.

“Go to Women’s Aid, so to the police, get all the help that you need.

“My family have been absolutely fantastic, and my friends as well.”

Lancashire Police says on its website that domestic violence has been one of its “core priorities” for “many years”.

Fylde Coast Women’s Aid said: “When we think of domestic abuse we often think of a physical assault with serious injuries.

“Anyone in an abusive relationship should be encouraged to contact the police and us for support.”

What is Clare’s Law?

Clare’s Law, formally known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, gives people the right to find out if their partner has been violent in the past.

It was named after 36-year-old murder victim Clare Wood, who was strangled by her violent and possessive ex-boyfriend, George Appleton, in Salford nine years ago.

The pair met on an internet dating website in 2007, but Clare had no idea that Appleton had a history of violence against women.

She broke up with him in 2008, and went on to make several complaints to police that he had vandalised her home, harassed her, assaulted her and threatened her life following the split.

Her murder sparked a campaign for the scheme, which allows people to ask police for information about their partner or ex-partner.

People can find out about making a Clare’s Law request at their local police station. They need to provide their name, address, date of birth and some form of identification before details can be given.

One in four Lancashire murder victims are killed by a partner, new statistics have revealed

More than one in four murder and manslaughter victims in Lancashire are killed by domestic violence, it has emerged.

New Home Office figures have today revealed the extent of murders at home across England and Wales.

Lancashire Police recorded 32 killings involving a victim aged 16 years or over in the three year period between April 2014 and March 2017.

Of these, nine were ‘domestic homicides’, 20 were non-domestic, and three were homicides that went unsolved.

Four of the domestic killing victims were men, compared to five women.

Across England and Wales, however, women accounted for 73 per cent of the victims of domestic homicides.

Homicide cases include both murder and manslaughter, while domestic homicides are those in which the victim was a romantic partner or family member of

the suspect.

Crime charity Victim Support said that knowing the nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim made domestic homicides particularly difficult for bereaved people to cope with.

Diana Fawcett, chief officer at Victim Support, said: “The effect of homicide on family and friends of the victim is profound and long lasting.

“As well as coping with loss and the emotional, psychological, financial and physical impacts of this crime, the knowledge that it was caused by someone close to the victim, can be particularly distressing.”

There were 1,542 homicides in England and Wales over the same three year period - excluding the Hillsborough disaster - 400 of which were domestic killings.

This means that victims of domestic killings accounted for 26 per cent of all murders and manslaughters.

For just the killings where a suspect was identified, they made up almost a third of victims.

Women were more than six times more likely to be killed by a male partner than men were to be killed by a female partner.

Of the 293 female domestic homicide victims, more than 80 per cent were killed by a current or former partner, and all but one by a male partner.

Sandra Horley, chief executive of domestic violence charity Refuge, said violence against women and girls was “the biggest threat” facing women in the UK.

“Domestic violence is a matter of life and death and an overwhelmingly gendered offence,” she said.

“One in four women will be affected by domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime.

“Two women are killed by their current or former partner every week.”