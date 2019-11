Have your say

Police are trying to trace a man with links to Blackpool who is wanted by the Avon and Somerset force.

Aiden Frazer, 44, who last known address was in Blackpool some three years ago, has been jailed in his absence for defrauding vulnerable people.

Police say he may be using an alias.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with dark balding hair and he is known to frequent betting shops.

Anyone with information can call Avon & Somerset Police on 101.