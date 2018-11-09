Hairdresser used Blackpool GP's name to sign hundreds of forged prescriptions to feed drug addiction

A man set up a forgery racket in order to feed his own addiction to drugs.

Mobile hairdresser James Lee, 26, produced his own private and NHS prescriptions using a computer.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Then Lee of Castlerigg Place, South Shore, would travel Lancashire and South Cumbria using a series of pharmacies to get sleeping tablets,anti -despressants and pain killers.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, at Blackpool Magistrates Court told District Judge Jane Goodwin that Lee used the name of a GP based in Blackpool to sign the hundreds of prescriptions he produced.

However his racket was under investigation by the National Health Service who circulated all pharmacies in the North West with copies of the fakes and details about Lee.

Lee pleaded guilty to five offences under the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act- one of them a sample offence covering a series of prescriptions Lee passed through a pharmacy in Garstang.

The others were passed over the counter in Thornton, Cleveleys and Blackburn.

The judge halted proceedings and asked the Crown Prosecution Service to find out the value of drugs Lee has falsely got his hands on.

The hearing was adjourned for three weeks for police to visit the chemists’ shops Lee had targeted and make the calculations.

In his interview with police Lee denied being a drug dealer and said the pills were to feed his own addications because of painful back and mental health issues.

He said he had used a friend’s computer to forge prescription.

He told police he had paid the prescriptions charges using cash or his bank card.