Girl, 13, arrested in connection with series of robberies in Blackpool
A 13-year-old girl was arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Blackpool.
Over the weekend detectives asked for help identifying a girl they wanted to speak to in connection with the robberies.
Today (October 5), police confirmed a 13-year-old girl from Thornton-Cleveleys was arrested on suspicion of robbery yesterday (October 4).
She has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Officers had previously arrested three boys - aged 17, 16 and 13 - and a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of robbery.
They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A 16-year-old boy from Preston arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife/ bladed article on Friday (October 1) has since been charged with three counts of robbery.
He appeared at court over the weekend.
The charges relate to a series of robberies in Blackpool which occurred between 5pm and 8pm on September 30 between the town centre and Claremont areas.
The robberies involved a group of people who threatened a number of victims and stole property in the area.
A 19-year-old man from Blackpool, arrested on suspicion of affray, has since been released and faced no further action.
