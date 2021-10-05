Girl, 13, arrested in connection with series of robberies in Blackpool

Over the weekend detectives asked for help identifying a girl they wanted to speak to in connection with the robberies.

Today (October 5), police confirmed a 13-year-old girl from Thornton-Cleveleys was arrested on suspicion of robbery yesterday (October 4).

She has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers had previously arrested three boys - aged 17, 16 and 13 - and a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of robbery.

They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 16-year-old boy from Preston arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife/ bladed article on Friday (October 1) has since been charged with three counts of robbery.

He appeared at court over the weekend.

The charges relate to a series of robberies in Blackpool which occurred between 5pm and 8pm on September 30 between the town centre and Claremont areas.

The robberies involved a group of people who threatened a number of victims and stole property in the area.

A 19-year-old man from Blackpool, arrested on suspicion of affray, has since been released and faced no further action.