GHDs stolen from Blackpool town centre salon in 18-second smash-and-grab raid

Thieves stole hundreds of pounds worth of GHD hair straighteners in a night-time raid that lasted just 18 seconds.

Ethan Hull Salon, in Topping Street, Blackpool, shared CCTV footage of the break-in, which is thought to have happened shortly before 4am yesterday, on Facebook.

The clip shows two hooded figures stood outside the shop before one hits the glass front door with what looks like a hockey stick.

After bursting through the shattered glass, the raiders grab boxes from shelving in the window before running back outside.

They then sprint towards Church Street and out of shot - and are now being hunted by police.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said the burglary was called in at 5.45am, with five sets of straighteners and a hairdryer reported stolen.

"Enquiries are ongoing," she added.

The footage has been viewed almost 9,000 times, and has been shared almost 270 times, with the salon urging people being offered "cheap GHDs" to call 01253 293293.

One user, Angela Greener, wrote: "I felt so sorry for you when I turned up this morning and saw what had happened. I hope you're ok and I really, really hope these s***** get caught."

Another, Lisa Withers, added: "Absolute scum bags! So sorry you've been targeted."

Ethan Hull has been contacted for a comment.