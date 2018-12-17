Fylde teen jailed for moshpit attack on woman at Royal Blood gig in Manchester

A teenager has been locked up for attacking a woman and leaving her covered in blood at a music concert.

Charlie George Shuttleworth, 19, of Sower Carr Lane, Hambleton, punched the stranger several times in the face at a Royal Blood gig in Manchester last November.

Alicia Crook suffered a deep cut above her left eye

After being arrested at his hotel, he said he had been drunk and had turned around to hit the person directly behind him after having his shirt ripped in the mosh pit.

His victim, professional dog walker Alicia Crook, from Skelmersdale, suffered a deep cut above her right eye and had to go to A&E – where she spotted Shuttleworth having treatment on his hand.

Shuttleworth (inset) was jailed for seven months and given seven months on licence at Manchester Crown Court after being charged with actual bodily harm.

British Transport Police Det Con Richard King, who was assigned to the case, said: “This was an horrific and completely unprovoked attack on an innocent young woman who was simply enjoying a music concert, only for Shuttleworth to violently attack her.

Charlie George Shuttleworth

“She was left covered in blood and had to be taken to hospital for treatment. Shuttleworth claims his actions were down to the amount of alcohol he had consumed that night. This is a stark reminder that we should all know our limits when drinking.

“Those extra drinks have cost him seven months behind bars and a criminal record.”

Award-winning rock duo Royal Blood – made up of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher – made their Manchester Arena debut last November to celebrate the release of its album How Did We Get So Dark?



Alicia Crook, from Skelmersdale