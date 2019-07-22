Fund-raiser set up for family of Wesham dad Andrew Dean found dead in a Kirkham road

Have your say

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for the family of a man found dead in Kirkham.

Andrew Dean, 46, from Wesham, was found in the road at the junction of Freckleton Street and the A583 Kirkham Bypass with head injuries on Thursday (July 18).

Andrew Dean

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has now been established to raise money for Andrew's children.

The fund-raising page has been founded by Jordan Seed, who posted: "I feel it is our duty as adults in society to ensure our youth of today feel they are supported through these tragic events."

Four teenagers from Greater Manchester were arrested on suspicion of Andrew's murder.

On Saturday (July 20) three were released without charge, with a fourth, an 18-year-old man from Ashton-under-Lyne, released on bail pending further enquiries.

More than £650 has so far been raised from more than 40 donations.

Dina Rickman, Head of UK Digital at GoFundMe, said: "As you may know, our platform is backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means that all donors, campaign organisers and beneficiaries are protected by a refund policy.

"For more see www.gofundme.com/guarantee."

To view the fund-raiser visit https://www.gofundme.com/help-him-cope

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1068 of July 18, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.