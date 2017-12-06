Fugitive caught after four months on run from Kirkham prison

A prisoner who went on the run from Kirkham open prison has been recaptured, police said.

David McConnell, 34, absconded on Tuesday, July 11 before spending more than four months on the run.

Lancashire Police said he was arrested in his home town of Liverpool on Tuesday.

McConnell was handed a sentence of nine years and six months after he was convicted of drugs and burglary offences at Liverpool Crown Court in October 2014.

He was one of 12 men whose disappearance caused concern after being revealed by The Gazette earlier this year.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said he would be raising his concerns about the number of abscondees with the prisons minister.

Councillor Liz Oades said she believes prison’s issues have an impact far beyond the Kirkham community. She said: “The majority of these people are not local to the area and they do not stick around for long. I do not think there is necessarily an increased risk to people in Kirkham.”