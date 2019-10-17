Fresh appeal as police name man whose body was found on Blackpool beach

Police have named a man whose body was found on the beach in Blackpool.

Officers were called at 07:20 on Saturday October 12 to reports that the body of a man had been found on the beach at Blackpool, opposite the Wedding chapel.

Eric Brown'swatch

Following an appeal for information, the body has since been identified as Eric Brown, 64, from Newbury. His family has been notified.

Mr Brown was wearing a waist length dark grey woollen coat and a distinctive gold and silver watch (pictured) when he was found.

His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Despite conducting a number of enquiries detectives are still working to understand why and how Mr Brown came to be in Blackpool.

Detective Inspector Kev Simmons, of Blackpool CID, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mr Brown’s family at this incredibly difficult and sad time.

“We are working to establish why Mr Brown was in Blackpool and where he may have visited.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have seen him or spoken with him in the days prior to his discovery on October 12 to contact police.

"We’re looking into the possibility Mr Brown may have stayed at a local hotel or guest house so are appealing directly to hoteliers who may have interacted with him.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 319 of 12th October.