Four jailed for 'ferocious' killing of man over £40 drug debt

Four men have been jailed for a total of 92 years after being found guilty of killing a 25-year-old man who they ambushed and stabbed over a £40 drugs debt.

Richard Hardy suffered multiple stab wounds in the "ferocious" attack in a residential area of Farnborough, Hampshire, in "broad daylight" on the afternoon of January 26.

A jury at Portsmouth Crown Court found three defendants guilty of murder.

Hashim Siddique, 20, of Fintry Walk, Farnborough, was jailed for 27 years and Qasan Siddique, 23, of the same address was jailed for 29 years.

Omar Goodridge, 21, of Montgomery Way, Portsmouth, was jailed for 28 years.

A fourth man, Leroy Bosha, 27, of Aldwick Close, Farnborough, was found guilty of manslaughter and was jailed for eight years.

A fifth man, Luther Archibald, 31, of Totland Close, Farnborough, was deemed unfit to stand trial. The jury found that he had not unlawfully killed Mr Hardy.

Nigel Lickley QC, prosecuting, told the trial the Siddique brothers ran a drugs supply business named with the initials RJ and they sold heroin and crack cocaine.

He said Mr Hardy had arranged to purchase £20 of each of the drugs but had run off on a previous occasion without paying, leading the brothers to plot their revenge at the "slight" they had suffered.

He said Mr Hardy was ambushed in a "ferocious attack" in which he suffered multiple stab wounds including one where the knife went through his arm and into his chest "fixing his arm to his body".

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey, of Hampshire police, said: "Mr Hardy's death was planned and totally unnecessary and is another example of the harm, misery and devastation that drug use and associated violence can inflict upon communities."

Julie Hardy, Mr Hardy's mother, said: "I would like to emphasise my gratitude and massive thanks to all those who have helped in this case.

"Regardless of any outcome, nothing can bring Richard back. The traumatic effect it has had on all our lives is indescribable."

The victim's family said in a statement released through police after his death: "Richard was a much-loved son and brother who will be massively missed by many. Our hearts are broken."