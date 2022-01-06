Four Blackpool teenagers arrested after thieves target homes, cars and sheds in St Annes and Lytham

999 was called after a group of people allegedly attempted to break into a property in Woodlands Road, Ansdell at around 10.40pm on Wednesday (January 5).

Police said they then received further reports of several people attempting to break into sheds, garages and houses in the same area.

Several officers searched the area and a boy was arrested after a moped and iPhone, both believed to be stolen, were recovered.

Four teenagers from Blackpool were arrested after a crime spree on the Flyde coast

Bolt croppers were also found inside a bag, police said.

Two boys were also arrested later in the evening following an attempted break in on Hall Park Avenue, with a fourth boy later apprehended in Blackpool.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, West divisional commander, said: "This was a fantastic policing effort and I believe prevented further offences taking place.

"Such offending and the nature of such crimes shows a blatant disregard for the impact on the victims.

"I am grateful to the members of the public who came forward with information, reporting the incidents and allowing us to make a number of significant arrests."

Two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys, all from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday evening (January 6).

Officers said they were investigating a number of offences linked to the group, including:

- Damage to a vehicle in Woodlands Road, Ansdell.

- Theft from a vehicle in Warton Street, Lytham.

- Burglary in Victoria Road, St Annes.

- Theft from a garage in Salcombe Road, St Annes.

- A shed break-in in St Albans Road, St Annes.

"We know how emotive these crimes are. The impact of burglary or theft isn't just financial; it can also have a significant impact on your emotional well-being and sense of security," Chief Supt Karen Edwards added.

"I would like to reassure residents all these reported crimes will be fully and thoroughly investigated.

"While we know of some reports, we would encourage people living in these areas to check their property, including cars, garages and sheds.

"If you suspect you have been the victim of a crime, please call 101 immediately."

