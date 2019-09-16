Four arrested after woman found dead in Blackpool

Have your say

Four people have been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Blackpool house.

Deborah Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, was found dead at a house on Garden Terrace, in South Shore, on August 29.

Garden Terrace, in South Shore.

Her family today paid tribute to a "wonderful girl".

Officers originally arrested two women, aged 47 and 23, and two men, 43 and 22, on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

Police said they were treating the death as "unexplained", with a cause of death yet to be established.

A statement issued on behalf of the family described Debrorah, known as Debbie, as a "wonderful girl" who was "always happy, and always friendly".

The police investigation continues and no charges have been brought. All four arrested have since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A 27-year-old woman was also interviewed voluntarily.

An inquest was formally opened on September 4, but was adjourned until February 14.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Inquiries are continuing and we are working closely with adult social care.

"A Home Office post mortem examination has been carried out, however an official cause of death is yet to be given."