Former inmate lover of Chorley gran who was jailed for misconduct is back behind bars

The former lover of a prison officer who was caged over her illicit affair has been jailed for four years for drug offences.

Marvin Berkley, 33, was at the centre of an affair scandal in which Chorley grandmother Alison Sharples, then 47, was caught with a medicine syringe containing traces of the convict's semen was found in her handbag during a routine work search at HMP Garth near Leyland.

Alison Sharples leaving Preston Crown Court, Preston, August 28 2015. Alison Sharples from Chorley, Lancs., is accused of misconduct at a prison.''Thomas Temple/rossparry.co.uk

A further search of her home uncovered a letter from Berkeley, who is a twin, hidden in her underwear drawer.

The besotted operational support officer was jailed for nine months after being convicted of misconduct in a public office.

Berkley, currently of HMP Preston, was released from that jail term but now admits several drug charges.

The defendant, who is also known by several aliases including Marvollos, T Dogg, Trubo, and 'Withington Man Dem', admits six counts of supplying class A drugs to an undercover Lancashire Police officer in the Blackpool area in a car for £20 on January 11.

He also supplied another officer - Jason - with diamorphine and cocaine on January 16 and 19.

The father of one also admits further supply charges in a separate set of offences.

Prosecuting, Paul Brookwell said in August Berkley was followed driving a car from the M61 towards Blackpool, with two passengers.

Nine wraps of heroin, 45 wraps of crack cocaine and a further package of cocaine were found in the Mercedes, which he had rented.

He had the keys to an address in St Anne's where drugs and paraphernalia was later found.

Jailing Berkley for four years she said: " You're fairly high up this this chain.

"You decided to go out and make a business out of dealing drugs. You were caught dealing three times in January and you're still dealing drugs in August."