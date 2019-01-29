Former football player Samuel Omelia acquitted of allegations of assault

A former football player has been acquitted of three allegations of assaulting a woman – who admitted making up “stupid stuff”.

Samuel Omelia, 26, was also cleared of criminal damage to a door at her home at Lytham.

Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting, said Omelia, of Gynn Avenue,North Shore, had turned up at the woman’s business premises and home three times last year.

The court heard he was having an “on off “ relationship with her and he accused of seeing another man.

READ MORE: Latest convictions from Blackpool's court - Tuesday, January 29, 2019



The woman told police she had been assaulted and Omelia was arrested.

He denied the offences and said in interview she had made the incidents up.

She told the court: “I made up stupid stuff because I was worried something might happen.”

She said that photographs she had emailed to police of injuries she had suffered were in fact injuries caused when she fell from a horse.