Former Blackpool Illuminations boss who rubbed shoulders with politicians like Iain Duncan Smith and wrote a book 'turned to drink after his daughter died following Covid jab and crashed into parked car'
A man whose recent life has been blighted by tragedy – including the deaths of his wife, daughter, dad, and mum-in-law – appeared in court after drowning his sorrows.
His lawyer even told magistrates: “I cannot recall a case in all my years at court when a client has been through such trauma in such a short time.”
Former Illuminations project manager John Joyce, 56, was forced to quit his job to care for his wife when she contracted multiple sclerosis (MS), a lifelong condition that attacks the brain and nerves, the court was told.
Defending, Trevor Colebourne added: “Shortly afterwards, his wife’s mother died.
“His daughter, aged 33, went for a Covid injection but tragically died from a blood clot.
“A week after that, his father died.
“This all culminated in him being prosecuted for drink-driving and, the day before the first hearing of his case was due, his wife died.”
Joyce, of Beechwood Grove, Bispham, was twice the legal drink-drive limit when he drove to his local Spar shop, the court was told.
He bumped into another vehicle but handed his keys to a shopkeeper and walked home with his dog.
He was traced by police and blew over the limit.
Mr Colebourne said: “I have numerous personal references written about my client and the care he gave to his wife during his illness.”
Joyce, who admitted drink-driving, was banned from driving for 20 months.
Bench chairman Peter Dalton told him: “What a sad case. It beggars belief, to be honest.”
Joyce was told to pay £239 in fines and costs.
Joyce, who wrote Cookery SOS, was taught to cook by his wife Bev after she was diagnosed with MS – and went on to teach other carers, The Gazette reported in 2016.
The year before, he met with then-Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Iain Duncan Smith during a visit to Blackpool Carers Centre with Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard.
He told the politicians of the difficulties of his role.
