The 36-year-old, who now captains his boyhood club Dundee, was arrested and charged after the crash in his hometown at 4.25am on Monday (December 13).

Pictures from the scene appear to show a damaged tree trunk.

Police Scotland said: "Shortly after 4.25 am on Monday, December 13, 2021 a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged for a road traffic offence in Dundee Road West, Dundee.

The dad-of-three is married to Sophie Anderson, who he met in September 2009 in her hometown of Poulton-le-Fylde during a night out with some of his Blackpool teammates. He moved with his family to Glasgow after signing for Dundee, having lived in Poulton since his days at Blackpool.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesman for Dundee FC added: "We are aware of the incident but will be making no further comment."

