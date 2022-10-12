The victims, Preston Crown Court heard on Wednesday, were small business owners from all around the country including small shops, pubs, cafés and hairdressers. The charges relate to offences during the period 2014-2016 but, it is alleged, the roots of the offences go back further.

Pilley, 52, from Thornton, who is the majority shareholder of Business Energy Solutions (BES) and Commercial Power Ltd, appeared alongside his three co-defendants, Michelle Davidson, Lee Qualter and Joel Chapman.

49-year-old Davidson, alongside her brother Pilley, was co-director and also minority shareholder of the BES supply companies and of Commercial Power Ltd.

Andy Pilley in the BES offices at Fleetwood Football Club's Memorial stand.

Lee Qualter, 51, is the owner and director of the tied broker companies Commercial Energy Ltd, Energy Search Ltd, and Commercial Reduction Services Ltd.

Joel Chapman, 37, was Head of Regulation and Compliance for both the BES companies and for Commercial Power Ltd as an employee.

The businesses went from a turnover of about £13 million in 2010 to £88 million in 2016.

Described as a ‘telesales’ fraud, a team of sales staff were employed to identify small businesses users of gas or electricity, and to cold-call them to try to sell them an energy contract. The contracts were frequently for four or five years in length.

Andy Pilley arrives at Preston Crown Court

The prosecution case alleged fraudulent sales tactics were rife within the telesales team amid a ‘culture of lying’.

Sales staff would use false statements, misleading information and outright lies in order to win sales for their employers.

The directors allowed their companies to be used for a fraudulent purpose, the court heard, namely allowing their companies to profit from the proceeds of the fraudulently mis-sold energy contracts.

The prosecution said the accused facilitated the frauds by a sham arrangement between the companies. The telesales team were moved from direct employment by

Michelle Davidson of BES Utilities

BES and its sister company into so-called independent companies in a ‘sham’ arrangement, designed to hide the true relationship from customers and from regulators.

Following a series of complaints, in 2016 Trading Standards officers, working with Lancashire police, executed search warrants at the various offices used by the businesses.

They discovered that audio recordings existed on the companies’ computer servers of fraudulent sales calls being made.

Pilley faces two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

Joel Chapman from BES Energy

Davidson, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys faces two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors and one of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

Qualter, also of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys is charged with one count of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors.

And Chapman, of Kingston Road, Willerby, Yorkshire, faces two counts of fraud aiding false representation.

They all deny the charges and the trial continues.