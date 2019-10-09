Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton to face assault charge in court today

Have your say

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton is due in court today following an incident at Barnsley in April that left the club's manager, Daniel Stendel, with facial injuries.

Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, will appear at Barnsley Magistrates Court at 2pm.

He was charged with with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault by South Yorkshire Police back in July.

The charge relates to an alleged violent incident in the club tunnel area following Barnsley's 4-2 win over Fleetwood Town in a League One match at Oakwell on April 13.