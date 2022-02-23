Fleetwood Town boss Andy Pilley asks judge to drop fraud charges

Mr Pilley, 51, from Thornton, is accused of mis-selling energy supply contracts through his firm, Business Energy Solutions (BES), and posting fake customer comments online.

He appeared in Preston Crown Court today along with his co-defendants, Michelle Davidson, 48, Lee Qualter, 51, and Joel Chapman, 37, on an application for dismissal of charges.

The application is the latest in a long saga spanning back eight years, when the investigation began.

Fleetwood Town boss Andy Pilley

Mr Pilley is charged with of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors or others by allowing the fraudulent mis-selling of energy supply contracts.

He also stands accused of allowing fraudulent mis-selling by sales representatives, and being concerned with the retention of criminal property - specifically the proceeds from the mis-sold contracts.

His sister Ms Davidson, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys, will also stand trial, facing one charge of running a company with the intent to defraud.

Mr Qualter, also of Holmefield Avenue, faces the same charge.

Mr Chapman, of Kingston Road, Willerby, Yorkshire, faces two charges of aiding false representation, and intending a customer to cause a loss or be at risk of loss.

The four appeared in front of Judge Graham Knowles QC for a hearing which is expected to conclude with a decision tomorrow. If the application for dismissal is denied, it is expected a trial will go ahead at a date to be arranged.