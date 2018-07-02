Fleetwood shop booze ban upheld

A Fleetwood shop owner has failed in his bid to overturn a ban on selling alcohol.

District Judge James Hatton upheld the stripping of Arumugam Kalamohan’s licence for Today’s Local in Lord Street at a two day hearing in Manchester.

The original decision to revoke the licence came after children were able to buy alcohol at the store on two test purchase operations, and after Trading Standards had also seized 39 bottles of Glens vodka with counterfeit duty paid labels.

The licence holder lodged an appeal, which allowed the shop to continue to sell alcohol pending the outcome, but the store then failed a further test purchase in March.

Judge Hatton declared that the council’s decision was correct and directed Mr Kalamohan to pay the council £5,923.46 in court costs.

Wyre councillor Julie Robinson said: “We are delighted that the district judge has upheld our decision.”