Fleetwood murder: Stephen Derbyshire denies murder of Michael Hart in heated court hearing

There were audible sobs as a man accused of murdering a Fleetwood dad entered not guilty pleas.

Mr Hart, understood to be a father-of-two young children, was fatally injured soon after a crash between a red Ford Focus and silver Audi A3 round the corner from Broomfield Road in Hatfield Avenue.

Stephen Derbyshire, 33, of Hawthorn Drive in Fleetwood, is accused of his murder.

There were audible sobs and an outburst in the public gallery as Derbyshire's defence lawyer, Stuart Denney QC, said he would be entering a not guilty plea to murder.

Derbyshire, wearing a grey prison jumper, then verbally entered the plea, along with a not guilty plea to a charge of assault, over a video link from Preston Prison.

The public gallery and press bench were full, but several people fled the court room as the pleas were entered.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, is presiding over the hearing.

A trial date has been set for May 13, and he has been remanded into custody in the meantime.

