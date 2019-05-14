Fleetwood murder: Stephen Derbyshire admits killing dad-of-two Michael Hart

A Fleetwood man has admitted murdering a young dad-of-two following a car crash.

Stephen Derbyshire, 33, of Hawthorn Drive, pleaded guilty to one count of murder at Preston Crown Court this morning.

He had previously denied killing Michael Hart, who was fatally injured soon after a crash between a red Ford Focus and silver Audi A3 round the corner from Broomfield Road in Hatfield Avenue on December 9, 2018.

A trial was due to begin yesterday. However, his plea was changed at the last minute.

He will be sentenced by Judge Mark Brown at noon today.