Fleetwood murder probe: Third arrest as detectives try to piece together Irish Ray's final movements

Detectives investigating the death of a Fleetwood man have arrested a third person on suspicion of murder.

Raymond Cullen, known as 'Irish Ray', was found with serious head injuries at a property in Bold Street, Fleetwood, on Thursday (October 10) and died at the scene.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man from Fleetwood on suspicion of murder yesterday (October 12).

It followed the earlier arrests of a 45-year-old woman and 36-year-old man, both from Fleetwood, also on suspicion of murder.

All three remained in custody on Sunday, with detectives having been granted extra time by magistrates to question the woman and 36-year-old man.

A post mortem found Mr Cullen, 55, who lived in Fleetwood, died as a result of head injuries.

Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo of the Force Major Investigation Team said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Cullen’s family and friends at this extremely sad and distressing time.

“Three people have now been arrested in connection with our investigation; however our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“If you saw Raymond Cullen or ‘Irish Ray’ in the days leading up to his death, we need to hear from you.

"We need to understand his last movements. If you saw or interacted with him, or saw anything suspicious in the Bold Street area between Tuesday, October 8, and Wednesday, October 9, please get in touch now.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 99 of October 10. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.