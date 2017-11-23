Fleetwood mum attacks another after school run

A mum-of-three attacked another mother after both had done the school run dropping children off.

READ MORE: Crime articles

Natasha Hughes punched the other mum in the face and dragged her to the ground where she kneed her in the face.

Hughes, 27, of Jones Grove, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to assault.

She was sentenced to a four weeks curfew from 9pm to 7am and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the other mum with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said Hughes and the other mother, who lived opposite each other and knew each other, had dropped their children off at school in Fleetwood, on July 3 about 8.45am.

Hughes crossed the road and asked the other mum for a light before suddenly punching her.

She grabbed the mother’s hood and pulled her to the ground before kneeing her to the face. The victim did not suffer lasting injuries.

Hughes, who had previous convictions for assault, denied kneeing the victim when questioned by police.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, told magistrates his client said she had previously been attacked by the other mother.

Hughes, who had been friends with the other mum at college, had decided enough was enough and she decided to get in first.