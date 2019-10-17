Fleetwood duo accused of murdering 'Irish Ray' may face trial in 2020

A provisional trial date has been set for a man and woman accused of murder.

Tracey Fielding, 45, of Victoria Street, Fleetwood,and David Carney, 37, of Talbot Road, Blackpool, did not enter pleas at the hearing before Preston Crown Court, and both were remanded into custody.

They are charged with murdering 55-year old Raymond Cullen at a house in Bold Street, Fleetwood last Thursday.

Judge Robert Altham set a provisional date of March 23 for a potential trial, and they will appear on January 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Mr Cullen, known locally as 'Irish Ray', suffered head injuries and died at the scene.

