Fleetwood dispersal order: police crack down on anti-social behaviour after incident involving "100 youths" at Marine Hall

Have your say

Police are enforcing a dispersal order in Fleetwood after a gang of "100 youths" caused chaos outside Marine Hall last night.



Officers say that from 6pm today, Wednesday, July 31, a Section 34 order will allow them to ask people to leave areas of Fleetwood highlighted on the map.

Police say their car was put out of action by the incident.

The order, which will last until 7am tomorrow morning, comes after police faced down a gang of "up to 100" youths outside Marine Hall last night.

READ MORE >>> Fleetwood carnage: families "forced" to hide in Marine Hall as gang of youths riot outside

At around 8:30pm yesterday, tourists attending a dance competition at the hall were apparently “forced” to stay indoors as a swarm of youngsters - officers estimate around 100 - rioted in the street, and smashed a police car’s windscreen.

Police arrested a 14 year old boy from Fleetwood on suspicion of public order offences.

Police in Fleetwood have issued a dispersal order.

He was later released under investigation.

The dispersal area will cover The Esplanade, where the incident occurred last night.

Insp Jonathan Smith, of Fleetwood Police, said: “Following the recent poor behaviour of youths we are enforcing a dispersal order in the Fleetwood area overnight.

“Up to 100 youths were involved in an incident yesterday in The Esplanade during which a police car was vandalised.

"We will not tolerate this behaviour and any further incidents will be dealt with robustly.

“Anti-social behaviour covers a range of offences and can involve harm to an individual, to the wider community or to the environment, leaving victims feeling harassed, alarmed or distressed.

“We understand that this can have a profound impact on victims and how safe they feel in their neighbourhood. We are committed to tackling this type of crime.”

