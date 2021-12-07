Flamingo stabbing suspects bailed until New Year as nightclub gives update on victim's condition

The Birmingham pair, aged 29 and 17, have returned home to the Midlands after being bailed until January 2, 2022.

They were both arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault (GBH) after a man in his 20s was stabbed in the back at the Queen Street nightspot at 5.15am on Sunday (December 5).

The victim was taken to hospital with wounds to his lower back and police initially described his condition as "serious but stable".

But according to management at the Flamingo, the injured man has since been discharged from hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.

The nightclub said it is working with Lancashire Police detectives to establish the full circumstances of the attack.

A Flamingo spokesman said: "We are happy to have received confirmation the victim has now been released from hospital and is on route home.

"We are currently working very hard with both Lancashire Police and our security contractor to get all relevant information processed regarding the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 5).

"Our thoughts are with the victim and we hope he makes a speedy recovery, we endeavour to do everything we can to ensure justice is achieved.

"At this moment in time we are unable to comment further on the incident whilst police enquiries are being made, but of course any update that we can share we will do.

"We and the police are appealing for anybody who has information to contact them on 101 using log 275 of December 5.

"Any information is vital, no matter how small or insignificant you may think it is.

"We would also like to clarify The Flying Handbag had absolutely no involvement in this incident despite some reports suggesting it took place there.

"Once again our thoughts are with the victim and family and anything the team can do at Flamingo to assist we will."

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Blackpool Police, is leading the investigation and has urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "A man is in hospital being treated for his injuries and an investigation has been launched to establish what occurred and who is responsible.

"We are now asking anybody with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Perhaps you saw the incident, caught something on mobile phone footage that could help our investigation, or perhaps you think you know who is responsible.

"Whatever information you have please come forward in confidence and let us know."

