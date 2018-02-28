Five more arrested in drugs raids as police continue large-scale operation

Five more suspected drugs gang members have been arrested as part of a police operation to crack down on dangerous class-A drugs.

Five men, all from Blackpool, were arrested today on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering after a series of raids.

They remain in police custody.

Detective chief inspector Becky Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are committed to tackling organised crime groups working in the county and in particular, on the Fylde coast. These latest arrests send out a clear message to those involved in organised crime. Organised crime, including the production and supply of drugs, the violence which controls this market and how it impacts on vulnerable people, blights our communities and puts ordinary law-abiding people at risk.

“I would like to reassure the public we will keep up the pressure on those involved in serious and organised crime in Lancashire, continually striving to protect the most vulnerable. We will relentlessly pursue these offenders and put them before the courts to make our streets safer.”

Eight people were arrested last week as part of Operation Jennet.

Scott Ledrew, 30, of Aysgarth Court, Marton, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, conspiracy to supply a class B drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug, and possession of a weapon.

Anthony Gill, 32, of Worcester Road, Manchester, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and conspiracy to supply a class B drug.

Bradley McSpirit, 29, of Wetherby Avenue, South Shore, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

Jack Arnfield, 28, of Ribby Road, was Kirkham, charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Kevin Tonner, 37, of Preston Old Road, Blackpool, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and conspiracy to supply a class B drug; Jessica Lang, 21, of Elgin Place, Grange Park, conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and conspiracy to supply a class B drug.

Jessica Lang, 21, of Elgin Place, Grange Park, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and conspiracy to supply a class B drug.

Daryl Wellings, 28, of Rathmore Gardens, North Shore, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug.

Bradley Gill, 27, of Ascot Road, Blackpool, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and conspiracy to supply a class B drug.

Anyone who suspects drugs are being dealt in their area can contact police on 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.