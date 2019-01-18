Five-day anti-frackers trial slated for March

A date for a five-day trial involving a large number of anti-fracking protesters has been fixed.

Blackpool Magistrates decided the cases will now go ahead on March 25.

The accused are Liz Beck, 57, of the New Hope Camp, Preston New Road, Blackpool who is charged with hindering people from going about their work under Trade Union legislation and wilfully obstructing the A583 near the Cuadrilla gas exploration site.

Aaron Bell, 31, of Maple Farm, Westby is charged with obstructing the highway and tampering with a motor vehicle. Heather Cross, 28, of New Hope Camp faces an allegation under Trade Union legislation and obstructing the A583.

Graham Holian, 50, of no fixed address, Jennifer Harper, 52, Hamish Haynes, 44, Theodoros Papadakis, 22, Fiona Smith, 45, Ellie Stanton, 25 and Christopher Wilson, 57, all of New Hope Camp, face the same Trade Union allegation and an offence of obstructing the highway.

They were not in court for the hearing.