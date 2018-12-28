Fishing tackle and power tools stolen in Garstang

Thieves made off with fishing tackle and power tools during two incidents in Garstang.

A shed broken was into on Oak Road in the days leading up to Christmas Eve. During the burglary fishing tackle was stolen from the shed. Some of the items stolen were later recovered nearby.

PC Chris Banks, of Garstang Police

The power tools were stolen after thieves broke into an insecure van on Beech Road overnight on December 23.

PC Chris Banks, of Garstang Police, said: “If anybody has any information which maybe able to help us in our enquires please contact us on 101 or call Garstang Police on (01995) 607834.”