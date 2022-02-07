First picture of disgraced Blackpool care worker who was caught on camera raping an elderly dementia sufferer

Phillip Carey, 48, was caught raping the woman at a care home in Blackpool after her family installed a spy camera in her room.

He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court where he was jailed for life and told he will serve a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the woman’s family became concerned after she became fearful and began afraid of physical contact.

She pleaded with them during visits, saying “don’t leave me, they will hurt me”.

They installed a covert camera in her room to try and discover what was causing her so much distress.

One day, soon after installing the camera, they were watching the live feed when they saw Carey enter her room.

It was then that they saw, to their horror, Carey rape and sexually assault her as they watched helplessly.

