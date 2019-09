Have your say

Blackpool fire crews have put out a car fire on Lawson Road in Blackpool.



Firefighters found the car in flames just before 2pm on Saturday, September 21, near Stanley Park, and spent an hour dousing it with a water hose.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the cause of the fire, alongside the police.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said officers were treating the fire as "suspicious".

No injures were reported in the incident.