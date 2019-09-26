Firefighters rescue man from Blackpool flat fire

Have your say

A man has been rescued from a flat fire in South Shore.



Firefighters were called to the home in Lytham Road at 3.53am this morning (September 26) and spent an hour tackling the flames after breaking in to save the trapped occupant.

Three crews – from Blackpool and Bispham - attended, including firefighter Tom Powell, who said: "Fire crews forced entry into the flat and, wearing two breathing apparatus, we rescued the occupier who was given a precautionary check at the scene by paramedics from the ambulance service.

"We also attended a range of other incidents across the county overnight including road traffic collisions, house fires and a commercial fire.

"These incidents included rescuing people from properties and cars. It was a busy night for Fylde Coast crews."

Hours earlier, at 11.56pm, firefighters were called to a fire at a terraced home in nearby Barton Avenue, off Promenade.

No injuries were reported.

Investigations into both fires are ongoing, but are not believed to be related.