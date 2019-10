Have your say

A home in Loftus Avenue in South Shore caught fire last night.



At 10.27pm, two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called to the home, where a fire had been reported in the kitchen.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "The incident involved a fire in a domestic property and firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire."

Crews prevented the fire from spreading and remained at the scene for approximately thirty minutes.

No injuries were reported.